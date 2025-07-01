Revealed: Man Utd snubbed loan deal for £336k-a-week Jhon Duran - with ex-Aston Villa striker poised to leave Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr after just six months

Manchester United reportedly turned down the chance to take Jhon Duran on loan, with the Colombian striker on £336,000-a-week at Al-Nassr.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Red Devils are in the market for a proven goalscorer, with upgrades seemingly being sought on Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund and Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee. United have been heavily linked with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

It is now being claimed that they were offered former Aston Villa frontman Duran, who is already heading for the exits at Al-Nassr just six months after joining Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League as part of a £66 million ($91m) transfer.

DID YOU KNOW?

The deal put to United would have seen them cover Duran’s salary, with the Premier League outfit deciding that the funds required would be better invested elsewhere. As a result, they remain in the hunt for another No.9.

WHAT ROMANO SAID

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told his YouTube channel: “Man United were offered the possibility of signing Jhon Duran from Al-Nassr on an initial loan deal covering his salary. But, Man United decided to turn down that possibility to focus on different targets.”

WHAT NEXT FOR DURAN?

With the Red Devils looking elsewhere for attacking inspiration, Duran could find himself linking up with former United manager Jose Mourinho at Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce - with transfer talks said to have been opened there.