Revealed: Lionel Messi protection plan being put in place by MLS so that Inter Miami star plays at 2026 World Cup in the United States

Major League Soccer is reportedly putting a plan in place to protect Lionel Messi in order for him to feature at the 2026 World Cup in the States.

Messi played down 2026 World Cup rumours

Will be 39 for tournament on U.S. soil

MLS have protection plan in place, claims Satin

WHAT HAPPENED? The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be 39 years old when international football's next showcase event kicks off across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Having savoured World Cup glory with Argentina for the first time in 2022, Messi admitted earlier this year that the tournament in Qatar would likely be his last. However, reputed football agent Bruno Satin has moved to fuel the rumours suggesting that the mercurial Argentina and Inter Miami superstar may not be done just yet. Satin claims to have gained inside information on MLS' bid to ensure that Messi is present at the 2026 World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Everyone is positive, they say he [Messi] draws the spotlight on football, because, as we've seen, there's a lot of competition with other sports," Satin told After Foot RMC. "It's absolutely undeniable that he brings glamour to football, and that this generates interest beyond football. Messi goes way beyond the boundaries of football. They [MLS] are going to do everything they can to protect him and make sure he can play in the World Cup in the United States, that's what I've heard."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is contracted to Florida-based outfit Inter Miami until 2025, with an option to extend by a further 12 months. The Argentine, for his part, continues to play down rumours of a sixth World Cup on U.S. soil, telling Migue Granados in September: "I don't know if I will reach it. I said that before. I'm not thinking about it yet because it's far away, but I'm thinking about Copa America. The goal is to arrive in good shape for Copa America in the United States. It's going to be great. It will be looked into depending on how I feel at the time.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Following the conclusion of the 2023 MLS campaign, the Inter Miami star will remain in the States alongside the rest of his teammates after the club announced on Wednesday that they would be cancelling their postseason China Tour.