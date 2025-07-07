Revealed: Juventus’ asking price for Weston McKennie as USMNT star generates annual transfer talk in Italy

Weston McKennie is generating transfer talk again in Italy, with Juventus’ asking price for the USMNT star being revealed.

It appeared at one stage as though the 26-year-old midfielder would make it through the summer without his future in Turin being called into question. Various reports suggested that the versatile United States international was being lined up for a new contract.

Tuttosport are now reporting that extension talks have been shelved. That is partly due to directorial changes at Juve, while McKennie’s representatives are also said to have requested “excessive commissions” during the discussions.

As a result, McKennie is supposedly being made available once again. That has been the case across the last two summer windows - on the back of a troubled loan spell in the Premier League at Leeds in 2023 - but the Washington native has always worked his way back into favour.

That may not be the case in 2025, with the Bianconeri opening themselves up to offers. Tuttosport claim that Juve are willing to part with McKennie if a bid of €15-20 million (£17m/$23m) is tabled.

There is said to be “interest from across Europe” in McKennie, who has entered the final 12 months of his current deal. The terms of his new contract were supposed to take him through to 2028, but a change of scenery could now be on the cards for a man who started three games at the FIFA Club World Cup and even took the captain’s armband against Wydad.