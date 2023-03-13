Revealed: Antony's failed promise to Casemiro after Man Utd midfielder's red card vs Southampton

Antony made a promise to his Manchester United team-mate Casemiro after seeing him pick up a red card against Southampton - but failed to keep it.

Casemiro picked up second red of United career

Antony made vow to him as he left pitch

Brazilian subbed before final 15 minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? United were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by the Saints at Old Trafford on Sunday, after playing the best part of an hour with ten men. Casemiro was sent off in the 34th minute after a rash, studs-up challenge on Carlos Alcaraz, and he is now set to serve a four-game suspension after being shown his second red card of the season. Antony was among those to console the 31-year-old midfielder as he left the pitch in tears.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Brazilian was also seen grabbing his compatriot before his exit down the tunnel, and made a vow to try and keep his spirits up. Antony said while poking Casemiro in the chest: "I will win this game for you. I will."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony ultimately broke his promise, as he was taken off before the final 15 minutes of the game. The £85 million summer signing from Ajax failed to register a single shot on goal before being replaced by Uruguayan forward Facundo Pellistri.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Casemiro played 336 games in all competitions for his former club Real Madrid without ever being shown a straight red card, but has already picked up two in his first 39 games for United.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Erik ten Hag's side will travel to Spain for the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie against Real Betis on Thursday. Antony was among the scorers as United earned a 4-1 victory in the first leg at Old Trafford last week.