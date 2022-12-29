Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Madrid will get back to competitive action following the World Cup break against Real Valladolid in a La Liga encounter on Friday.
They had a brilliant start to their league campaign but a draw and a loss in their last three games saw them slip to the second spot, two points behind Barcelona. However, history is on their side as they are unbeaten in their last six away games against Valladolid in La Liga (W5 D1), winning the last three. Another win will take them back to the top of the table, albeit temporarily, as Barcelona play later on Saturday.
Valladolid, meanwhile, are currently 12th in the table with a record of five wins, two draws and seven defeats from 14 matches. They have been a difficult side to beat at home and have picked up 13 points from seven matches this season. Sergio Leon boasts of scoring two goals in four matches against Los Blancos and will hope to on the scoresheet again.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.
Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time
Game:
Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid
Date:
December 30, 2022
Kick-off:
8:30 pm BST / 3:30 pm ET / 2:00 am IST (Dec 31)
Venue:
Jose Zorilla, Valladolid.
Stream:
How to watch Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the match can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
It can also be watched on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports 2 and it can be streamed via LaLiga TV.
In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
ESPN Deportes
UK
Viaplay Sports 2
La Liga TV
India
Sports 18 -1/HD
Jio Cinema
Real Valladolid team news and squad
Valladolid will be without Jawad El Yamiq, who is nursing a hamstring problem, while Robert Kenedy is also a doubt for the clash with a groin injury.
They are likely to set themselves up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Shon Weissman leading the line.
Real Valladolid Predicted XI: Masip; Fresneda, Fernandez, J Sanchez, Escudero; Perez, Aguado; I Sanchez, Plano, Mesa; Weissman
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Masip, Asenjo
Defenders
L. Pérez, Feddal, Sánchez, Olaza, Escudero, Joaquín
Midfielders
K. Pérez, Aguado, Monchu, Plano, Plata, Malsa, Mesa, Sánchez, Tuhami
Forwards
León, Weissman, Guardiola, Narváez
Real Madrid squad & team news
Real Madrid will be without Mariano Diaz due to a sprained ankle. Apart from him, every member of the squad was present in the final training session before facing Valladolid.
Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga also joined the group after returning from international duty and should be available for selection.
Karim Benzema is fit again and will likely start the match alongside Vinicius Jr. in attack.
Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Courtois, Lunin, Lopez
Defenders
Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Carvajal, Nacho, Militao, Vallejo, Odriozola.
Midfielders
Camavinga, Vasquez, Modric, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Valverde, Kroos.
Forwards
Hazard, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Benzema.