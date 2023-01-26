Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Real Madrid get one over cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter finals?

Real Madrid are up against local rivals Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey in a bid to reach the last four stages for the first time in years.

Ancelotti's side qualified for the last 8 of the Copa del Rey following a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Villarreal in the previous stage. Madrid come into this after a big win over the Basque giants, Athletic Club, in the league and will be hoping to continue the positive run.

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have slowly picked up some pace and points and currently sit in fourth position in the league, level on points with Villarreal. They beat Levante in the previous round of Copa del Rey in order to qualify for this stage and are heading into this on the back of a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid probable lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Nacho, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Ceballos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Atletico Madrid XI (4-1-4-1): Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Hermoso, Mandava; Koke; Correa, Llorente, Lemar, Griezmann; Morata

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Los Blancos will be up against another Basque club, Real Sociedad, in their next La Liga game before squaring up against Valencia on 3rd Feb. They will then face Mallorca before going on to partake in the Club World Cup.