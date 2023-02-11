Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Club World Cup final

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Real Madrid against Al-Hilal match on TV in the UK, US and India

Real Madrid take on Al-Hilal in the final of the 2022 Club World Cup on Saturday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco.

Los Blancos have emerged victorious in four of the last five Club World Cup finals and will look to better that record over the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti's job is on the line and any slip-up will further diminish his chances of continuing in the Real Madrid dugout in the near future. However, they put up a strong performance against Al Ahly in the semi-final and will hope to repeat their heroics in the title decider.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal made history by becoming the first Saudi Arabian side to reach the Club World Cup final after they beat Flamengo 3-2 in the semi-final.

Two penalty goals from Salem Al-Dawsari and another strike from Luciano Vietto ensured that they prevailed over their Brazilian counterparts. They have lost just two of their 19 competitive matches this campaign and will hope to pull off an upset with impressive performances to bag the global crown.

GOAL brings you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal Date: February 11, 2023 Kick-off: 7:00pm GMT / 2:00pm ET / 12:30 am IST (Feb 12) Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

How to watch Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched on the Fox Sports network and FIFA+.

There is no broadcast of the match in the United Kingdom (UK) and India but it can be streamed on FIFA+.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes Fox Sports App, Foxsports.com UK N/A FIFA+ India N/A FIFA+

Real Madrid squad and team news

Real Madrid have Karim Benzema and Eder Militao available for the final and should feature at some point if they don't get to start.

However, they will continue to miss Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Lucas Vasquez.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers Lunin, Lopez. Defenders Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Nacho, Rudiger, Vallejo, Odriozola. Midfielders Arribas, Martin, Ceballos, Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos. Forwards Diaz, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Asensio, Benzema.

Al-Hilal team news and squad

Andre Carillo revealed that he played against Flamengo after taking painkillers and remains a doubt for this fixture.

However, Mohamed Kanno is available for selection after he served his one-match suspension in the previous match.

Al-Hilal predicted XI: Al-Mayouf; Abdulhamid, Jang, Al-Bulaihi, N. Al-Dawsari; Kanno, Cuellar; Marega, Vietto, Al-Dawsari; Ighalo