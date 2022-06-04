Real Madrid have £350m transfer war chest this summer thanks to Champions League win and big name departures

A busy window can be expected at Santiago Bernabeu after a fine year both on and off the pitch

Real Madrid will have £350 million available to spend on new faces in the coming transfer window as the new Champions League holders benefit from their European success and the departure of several high earners.

The Liga giants have trimmed their giant operating budget, cutting costs across the board as well as raising funds through sales.

That frugality, added to their imminent Champions League windfall, means a busy window can be expected as Madrid look to repeat their heroics of 2021-22.

How much money will Real Madrid have to spend?

La Liga imposes a salary cap on all its participating teams, based on their revenues and expenditure in past seasons.

GOAL estimates that under those restrictions, Madrid will have the massive sum of £634m to use on wages over 2022-23, compared to the £300m paid to their squad over the past season.

Part of that shortfall will be made up by the end of salary cuts agreed during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the club also bids farewell to three of its highest earners.

Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Isco are all out of contract, freeing up, according to Salary Sport, roughly £75m from the overall wage bill.

Other players are in line for raises this summer, such as Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao, while the salary of incoming Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger must also be taken into account.

Rich reward

Winning the Champions League final against Liverpool also brings its own benefits.

Madrid's total earnings for the campaign come to £113m, of which £30m is yet to be included in the team's budget - given the Blancos habitually include in their projected sums the assumption that they will reach the last 16.

The possible sales of Jesus Vallejo, Marcos Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Luka Jovic or Mariano would provide a further boost, not just in lightening the salary burden but also bringing in fresh funds.

Madrid additionally are in line for a £310m pay-off as part of their partnership with Legends and Sixth Street to administrate the remodelled Santiago Bernabeu's commercial interests.

Article continues below

In total, the club can count on at least £350m to invest in the transfer market, although just where that money will go is less certain.

Prime transfer target Kylian Mbappe chose to stay with Paris Saint-Germain in May and the club plans to continue its low transfer profile, avoiding huge outlays and looking for market opportunities in order to keep the books in their current shape.

Further reading