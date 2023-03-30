Real Madrid considering transfer raid on Chelsea for Reece James AND Kai Havertz

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a double transfer swoop on Chelsea this summer for highly-rated full-back Reece James and forward Kai Havertz.

Blancos prepared to spend big again

Premier League giants need to balance books

England & Germany stars attracting interest

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liga giants are in the process of piecing together recruitment plans for 2023-24, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham considered to be a top target. The Blancos are, however, also eager to bring in competition for Dani Carvajal at right-back and another creative playmaker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England international James tops their list of defensive targets – alongside the likes of Joao Cancelo and Juan Foyth – with Real having been able to force Chelsea into deals during previous windows after putting enticing offers on the table for Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

AND WHAT'S MORE: AS reports that the Blancos are ready to enter into more negotiations, with Premier League heavyweights needing to sanction sales this summer in order to help balance the books at Stamford Bridge following some elaborate spending. James may be tied to a new contract through to 2028, but it could be that a big-money bid tempts Chelsea into discussing a transfer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Real are also said to have retained their interest in Germany international forward Havertz – who was on their radar when he left Bayer Leverkusen for west London in 2020 – with the 23-year-old another potentially long-term addition for the current holders of La Liga and Champions League crowns.