'He's a gem' - Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal blown away by talent of Barcelona rival Gavi

WHAT HAPPENED? Both Gavi and Carvajal started the game for Spain during their 1-0 win over Norway in the Euro qualifiers. Gavi's goal against Norway in the 49th minute, which he bundled in from within the box, was the game's deciding factor. Despite the pair playing for La Liga's biggest rivals, Carvajal made sure to praise his Barcelona counterpart after the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Sometimes we should remember that Gavi is 19 years old... and he's a starter for Barça and Spain". There’s little more to say. He’s a gem," said Carvajal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish midfielder has played in 11 games this season across all competitions as Xavi Hernandez's starting midfielder and has two goals and an assist to his name. With 25 caps for La Roja already, he has established himself as a surefire starter for Spain as well. He won the Golden Boy title last year and is widely considered one of the top young players in football.

WHAT NEXT? The two will next share the field when Real Madrid visit Montjuic to take on Barcelona on October 28.