Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Lineups and LIVE updates

La Liga leaders Real Madrid host Sevilla on Saturday night with a chance to move 6 points clear atop the table with three points.

Real Madrid will look to make it four straight La Liga wins and extend their lead at the top of the table when they host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Los Merengues continue to rampage on, and right now it feels like the reigning Spanish and European champions are an unstoppable force.

They followed up their El Clasico victory last weekend with a 3-0 hammering of Elche away from home in midweek. They are unbeaten in the league and will mean business here against a Sevilla side struggling in the bottom half of the table.

Sevilla, meanwhile, are currently languishing 13th place in La Liga standings and have made a disappointing start to their season. The visitors are a shadow of the side that challenged for the title last season.

While they are still unbeaten in four games under new coach Jorge Sampaoli, they have not pulled up any trees with three draws and a win. Those stalemates have all finished 1-1, with the latest being against Valencia this mid-week.

So, it's safe to say the Andalusian outfit will have to play out of their skins to get any kind of positive result from this encounter.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla probable lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

Sevilla XI (4-5-1): Bono; Navas, Montiel, Marcao, Telles; Gomez, Gudelj, Isco, Delaney, O Torres; Lamela

Real Madrid vs Sevilla LIVE updates

Real Madrid's and Sevilla's upcoming fixtures

Carlo Ancelotti's side will look to continue their dominant start to the season tonight, before making the trip to Germany for their Champions League group F fixture against RB Leipzig in the midweek. They then host relegation-threatened Girona on 30th October, and then concluding the UCL group phase by hosting Celtic on 2nd November.

Sevilla will face Copenhagen in a do-or-die Champions League encounter at home on the 25th of October. Los Nervionenses then welcome Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.