Real Madrid and Saudi clubs eye move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as January exit looms after TikTok video controversy

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli and Osimhen are currently embroiled in controversy after the club released a video on TikTok of Osimhen missing his penalty against Bologna and in the background added a high-pitched voice screaming 'Gimme penalty please'. Even though the club immediately deleted the video, the player's agent threatened legal action against the club. The player also scrubbed all mention of Napoli from his Instagram account which was a clear indication that his relationship with the club has soured.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Osimhen now likely to depart the club in the next transfer window, the Daily Mail reports that several Saudi Pro League clubs along with Real Madrid have shown interest in signing the prolific goalscorer in January. Chelsea are also monitoring the situation but may struggle to afford the striker's huge wages.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen now which club the striker chooses if he decides to exit Gli Azzurri in January.