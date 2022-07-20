'We're better than Madrid' - Raphinha calls out Barcelona rivals after they hit Inter Miami for six in friendly

The Brazilian had a stellar outing with three goal contributions on his debut, including his first goal for his new club

Barcelona registered a smashing 6-0 win against Inter Miami in a pre-season friendly at Drive Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Three goals were scored in each half by six different scorers as the hosts were out-classed in every department.

New signing Raphinha showed he could be worth every penny of the €59m spent on him as he scored once and provided two assists. He then fired shots at Clasico rivals Real Madrid before they lock horns on Sunday.

Franck Kessie also looked settled and was one of the better performers in the opening 45 minutes. Marquee signing Robert Lewandowski did not take part in action but trained with his new teammates.

Watch: All the goals scored by Barca against Inter Miami

It took just 19 minutes to open the scoring for Barcelona as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang chipped over the keeper to finish off a brilliant team move. Raphinha joined the party soon after and his first-touch volley that doubled the lead was a thing of beauty. Ansu Fati made it 3-0 before the interval.

Xavi switched his entire starting XI in the second half but that hardly hampered their scoring form as they netted three more. Gavi's genius paved the way for the fourth while Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele also got their names on the scoresheet.

🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿 Six bona fide, highlight-reel-worthy goals pic.twitter.com/UmUsVSqeVM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2022

Raphinha warns Madrid before El Clasico

The attention now shifts to the Clasico in Las Vegas this weekend, and Raphinha wants to carry on his scoring form.

"One always tries to score against anyone, but if it's in a derby, even more. The most important thing is the win - but for me we're better than Real Madrid," he said.

"I'm very happy to have scored my first goal. It was a good game. I tried to have a good game. I'm very happy and hope to continue it."

Lewandowski makes his bow in training

All eyes were on the Polish international after he was officially announced on Tuesday afternoon. He took part in the pre-game warm-up session with his teammates but Xavi refrained from using him in the match.

This means that Lewandowski might make his debut in El Clasico, which would be a momentous occasion for the former Bayern Munich forward.