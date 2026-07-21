Real Madrid are plotting a sensational raid on their historic rivals Barcelona this summer.

According to the French newspaper L'Équipe, Real Madrid have renewed their interest in Ferran Torres (26) after his decisive role in Spain's triumph at the 2026 World Cup.

Torres scored the winner in the final against Argentina. That goal has turned the Spain international into one of the summer's most coveted targets.

According to the French newspaper, Madrid's hierarchy are watching his situation closely this summer.

Los Blancos have tracked the forward since his early days at Valencia, where they tried to sign him before he opted for Manchester City. The picture now looks completely different.

Uncertainty clouds his future at Barcelona, even though his contract runs until 2027.

A breakdown in communication with the Catalan sporting management in recent months has cracked open the door to a departure. He could leave for a modest fee this window, or walk away for free next summer when his deal expires.

Every option remains on the table. Barcelona had set his price at around 50 million euros before the tournament kicked off.

His historic goal in the United States sparked a media storm that has driven up his valuation inside the Barcelona offices. It has even breathed life into talk of a new contract.

Barcelona also need to fill their coffers to fund a move for Julián Álvarez (26), and that could ease Torres' path towards Madrid. A deal of this kind between Real and Barcelona remains hard to imagine.

Versatility is the Spaniard's greatest asset, and it fits Real Madrid's attacking plans perfectly. Real's technical secretariat firmly believe in his ability to play across the front line and lead it as an out-and-out striker.

L'Équipe confirm that the strongest suitor for the Spain international is Paris Saint-Germain under Luis Enrique. The Asturian coach would get to work with him once more, having already managed him with the national team.