Real Madrid legend Marcelo leaves pitch in tears after being shown red card for leg-breaking challenge on Luciano Sanchez during Fluminense's Copa Libertadores tie

Marcelo was reduced to tears after he was sent off for a leg-breaking challenge on Luciano Sanchez during Fluminense's clash with Argentinos Juniors.

Marcelo accidentally stepped on Sanchez's leg

Defender left with a broken leg

Marcelo was shown a straight red

WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid legend inadvertently stepped down on Sanchez's shin while trying to dribble the ball past him, and the defender was left screaming in agony after the challenge. The match was halted as Argentinos' medical staff attempted to treat Sanchez on the pitch before he was eventually carried off on a stretcher, and the referee showed Marcelo a red card. The game ended in a 1-1 draw that leaves the round of 16 Copa Libertadores tie delicately poised.

Marcelo could not hold back his tears as he walked towards the tunnel, and players from both teams consoled the distraught wing-back.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the match, Marcelo took to social media to wish Sanchez a speedy recovery. He wrote: "Today I have had to live through a very difficult moment on the pitch. I have inadvertently injured a colleague. I want to wish you the best possible recovery, Luciano Sánchez. All the strength in the world!"

WHAT THEY SAID: Fluminense released their own message of support towards Sanchez, which read: "Fluminense FC expresses its solidarity and wishes a speedy recovery to Argentinos Juniors defender Luciano Sanchez, who was injured in an accidental move in tonight's match."

Argentinos Juniors thanked the Brazilian club before adding: "We are rivals, not enemies."

WHAT NEXT? Marcelo will be back in action against Palmeiras on Saturday in the Brazilian Serie A but will be suspended for the second leg of the round of 16 tie against Argentinos Juniors on August 8 at home. As ESPN reports, Sanchez suffered a suspected broken leg and will now face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.