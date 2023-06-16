Real Madrid close in on Joselu signing! Newcastle & Stoke flop set to complete dramatic career turnaround after impressing for Espanyol & Spain

- Real close to sealing deal
- Joselu has excelled at Espanyol
- Flopped in the Premier League
WHAT HAPPENED? Joselu joined Espanyol from Alaves last summer and went on to score 16 goals in La Liga despite the club being relegated. He is now poised to depart as The Athletic reports that both Madrid and Espanyol are in negotiations over a deal, and there is a willingness on both sides to get the transfer done.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Blancos need a striker this summer after Karim Benzema departed for Saudi Arabia, and they have been linked with marquee additions such as Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe. Joselu appears to have been targeted as a squad option.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Joselu has further impressed for the national team too, scoring twice in nine minutes on his debut against Norway before netting the winning goal as Spain beat Italy in the Nations League semi-final earlier this week. However, in England, he made a combined 79 appearances for Newcastle and Stoke but scored just 11 goals.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty Images
Al Ittihad Twitter
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Madrid have also signed Jude Bellingham this summer, and will hope to confirm Joselu before moving on to other potential targets - including Kylian Mbappe.