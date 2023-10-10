'Quite funny!' - Real Madrid star Joselu mocks Jude Bellingham's 'slurred' Spanish and explains 'maturity' England international has brought to dressing room

Real Madrid forward Joselu mocked Jude Bellingham's Spanish while hailing the English midfielder for his maturity on and off the field.

Joselu hails Bellingham's maturity

Finds Bellingham's Spanish funny

Shares a close bond with the English international

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old striker, who joined Real Madrid on loan from Espanyol this summer, spoke about the bond he shares with another new signing Jude Bellingham in the dressing room. The Spaniard spoke highly of the English midfielder and revealed how mature the player is at the age of 20.

On a lighter note, Joselu also made fun of Bellingham's slurry Spanish as he suggested that he finds that very funny.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Relevo, Joselu said, "Bellingham is a player who has a lot of growing to do because he was born to play for Real Madrid. He is giving us something different than a midfielder or a playmaker, whatever you want to call it. He is a player who has landed on his feet both inside the locker room and outside, he is very loved by the fans and by us, because of his way of being. He is a player who is going to put up very good numbers and go down in history at Real Madrid.

"He is a very humble boy, who tries to talk to everyone. I communicate with him a lot because I speak English. I try to socialize with him a lot. He is a very hard-working boy, he is 20 years old but he looks like he is 30. He has incredible maturity and know-how."

On Bellingham's Spanish, the strike stated, "Yes, he's already slurring and trying to say things. The truth is that he is quite funny in that sense."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham is enjoying a purple patch in Spain having scored 10 goals in as many matches for Los Blancos. With his brace against Osauna during the weekend, the midfielder broke Cristiano Ronaldo's goal involvement record for the club.

WHAT NEXT? Carlo Ancelotti's side will next face Sevilla in La Liga on October 21.