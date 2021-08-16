Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois signs new five-year contract at Santiago Bernabeu

The Belgian No 1 joined Los Blancos in 2018 and helped them to win the Liga title in the 2019-20 campaign

Thibaut Courtois has signed a new five-year contract at Real Madrid until the summer of 2026.

Courtois joined Madrid from Chelsea in summer 2018 for £31.5 million, having previously spent three years on loan with their city rivals Atletico.

He helped them to win the Liga title in the 2019-20 campaign, so far his only major trophy at Santiago Bernabeu.

More follows.