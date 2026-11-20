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Real Madrid have taken a major step in securing their long-term future by officially tieing down Aurelien Tchouameni to a massive contract extension at the Santiago Bernabeu. The French international has committed his peak years to the Spanish giants, ending any speculation regarding a potential move to the Premier League.

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A massive commitment to the Bernabeu

Madrid have confirmed that Tchouameni has signed a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until June 30, 2032. The 26-year-old midfielder was already under contract until 2028, but the hierarchy at the Bernabeu was keen to reward his consistent growth and ensure he remains a cornerstone of the squad for the next decade. This renewal follows closely on the heels of Arda Guler’s own extension, highlighting the club’s strategy of locking down their young stars.

The negotiations were incredibly smooth, with both parties reportedly reaching a verbal agreement as early as July. While Manchester United were among several European heavyweights monitoring the Frenchman's situation, Tchouameni’s priority was always to continue his journey in the Spanish capital. Now that the paperwork is finalised, the midfielder is set to stay with Los Blancos until he is at least 32 years old, reflecting the immense trust placed in him by the club's board.

Since his €80 million arrival from Monaco in 2022, Tchouameni has established himself as a fundamental piece of the midfield puzzle. According to AS, his performances have triggered a significant salary increase in this new deal, with his earnings now expected to reach approximately €9 million net per season.

An incredible haul of silverware

The club celebrated the news with an official statement detailing his impressive trophy haul since joining the club. This official confirmation ends months of speculation and provides a clear signal of intent to rivals across the continent. "Real Madrid C. F. and Aurelien Tchouameni have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who will remain at the club until June 30, 2032," the club announced.

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In just five seasons with the club, Tchouameni has already amassed an enviable collection of medals. The official club statement further noted his contributions: “Aurelien Tchouameni joined Real Madrid in 2022. In his five seasons wearing our shirt, he has made 205 appearances and won eight titles: one Champions League, two Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one LaLiga title, one Copa del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup. He is a French international, having made 50 appearances for his country to date and won the UEFA Nations League in 2021.”

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Mourinho finds his midfield anchor

Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has made no secret of his delight following the latest news out of the Santiago Bernabeu, firmly cementing Aurelien Tchouameni’s status as an untouchable figure in his starting XI. The Portuguese tactician views the French powerhouse as the irreplaceable anchor needed to bring vital equilibrium to a Los Blancos side overflowing with attacking flair.

Despite enduring a frustrating string of minor injury setbacks earlier in the campaign, Tchouameni has emphatically bounced back to become the beating heart of Mourinho’s engine room. His imposing physical presence and elite ball-winning abilities have proven essential to the manager's tactical blueprint, with the midfielder's overall influence and importance to the system only skyrocketing under Mourinho's watchful eye.

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Managing fitness for a long campaign

Despite the excitement surrounding the new deal, there are short-term concerns regarding the midfielder's fitness. Tchouameni was recently forced to withdraw from the French national team camp during the international break due to a physical issue. This comes after he has already clocked up 709 minutes of competitive action this season, showing just how vital he is to both his club and his country on the international stage.

Mourinho is expected to be cautious with the player’s return to action, particularly with a busy winter schedule on the horizon. While he has not been officially ruled out of the upcoming league fixture against Celta Vigo, the medical staff will be careful not to rush him back prematurely.