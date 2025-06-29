Real Madrid's Erling Haaland! Former coach tips FIFA Club World Cup breakout star Gonzalo Garcia to become home-grown ‘Galactico’ & team's striker 'for 10 or 12 years'

Real Madrid may have a home-grown ‘Galactico’ on their hands, with Gonzalo Garcia being tipped to become the Blancos’ version of Erling Haaland.

WHAT HAPPENED?

At 21 years of age, promising frontman Garcia is having to be patient when it comes to regular first-team opportunities. He took in just three appearances last season, and two the year before that.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Xabi Alonso has given the youngster a chance to lead the line in Real’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign, with France international Kylian Mbappe being ruled out through illness, and has seen Garcia become a breakout star in the United States with two goals.

Article continues below

Getty

WHAT PEREZ SAID

Hernan Perez, Spain’s U17 coach who worked with Garcia in Real’s academy system back in 2021-22, has told AS when asked what the forward’s professional ceiling is: “Very high. The more demanding the level and the better coaches he has, the more he'll grow. I think he can be a Real Madrid striker for 10 or 12 years.

“I know the demands Real Madrid has, but I don't think Gonzalo will be far behind Haaland if they give him the continuity and the prominence he needs. If he doesn't have that confidence, he'll fade, but if they believe in him, he'll reach great heights.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Perez added when asked if Garcia needs a move, potentially on loan, in order to unlock his true potential: “My theory is that young players need to play a lot of minutes, but maybe they don't need to leave because they can have them in the Real Madrid first team.

“Barcelona has brought in young players and they've responded. There's no need to send them to a lower division to play more. I'm sure the same would happen with Gonzalo, but you have to dare to play him. If you give him 50 games, he can score 50 goals.”

Getty

TELL ME MORE

Quizzed on whether Garcia could play alongside Mbappe, Perez said: “That's the challenge for the coach, and Xabi has plenty of talent. Maybe we should include both of them, and it would be very good for the team. I'm convinced he wouldn't disappoint at all.”

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID?

Real will be back in Club World Cup action on Tuesday when facing Serie A giants Juventus in the last-16 of that competition. Alonso is “optimistic” that Mbappe will be back in contention for that contest.