‘Real Madrid have ended Barcelona’s monopoly’ – Capello hails Zidane for topping Clasico rivals

The former Blancos boss is delighted to see the Liga title back at Santiago Bernabeu, with a strong finish to the season delivering deserving winners

have “ended the monopoly that had” in , claims Fabio Capello, with Zinedine Zidane considered to be the man who “best understood what the club needed”.

The Blancos enjoyed a remarkable run on the back of a coronavirus-enforced break to snatch a Spanish top-flight crown from the clutches of their Clasico rivals.

Real entered lockdown sat behind Barca and with questions once again being asked of their ability to deliver on a consistent basis.

More teams

They were, however, to string together 10 successive wins from the middle of June, only tarnishing that record in a 2-2 draw with on the final day, and ended the campaign five points clear at the summit.

Zidane was returned to the club in 2019 with the intention of overseeing further success – having previously delivered the Liga title and a hat-trick of triumphs.

He has shown once again that he has the winning formula, with Barca having been prevented from wrapping up a third title in as many seasons and a fifth in the last six years.

"They won it on merit," former Madrid boss Capello told Marca of the Blancos’ achievement. "They played the best championship. They scored goals and others didn't score many against them.

"Real Madrid have ended the monopoly that Barcelona had."

He added, with the Blaugrana having stumbled their way towards the finishing post: "Real Madrid have taken advantage of Barcelona's dip, but let it be clear that Real Madrid won thanks to their own merit, not because of others' mistakes."

Capello knows what it takes to deliver title success at Santiago Bernabeu.

He delivered on that remit in each of his one-season spells with the club and believes that Zidane – who was a fan favourite in his playing days – is the perfect coach to fill one of the most demanding roles on the planet.

Article continues below

Capello said of the iconic Frenchman: "Great. My most cordial congratulations.

"He has done really well. It was very difficult to win this title and he achieved it. With 10 wins and a draw, impressive. He has understood more than anybody what the club needed.

"He's discreet, with personality and confidence. He's the coach who has best understood the need for rotation and making changes."