Real Madrid plan Eden Hazard replacement with Leverkusen starlet Moussa Diaby targeted to take over from Belgian flop

- Madrid target Leverkusen winger
- Diaby to cost around €50m
- Will take Hazard's place at Madrid
WHAT HAPPENED? Diaby's impressive displays in the Bundesliga this season have attracted interest from the Spanish giants, according to Marca. Reports in Germany claim that Madrid will have to spend around €50 million (£44m/$55m) to sign the 23-year-old, whose contract at Leverkusen expires in 2025.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish side hope to strengthen their options on the right wing, with Hazard set to be sold after a dismal spell at the Santiago Bernabeu since joining from Chelsea. The Belgium star has made just nine appearances in all competitions this season.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Madrid are already working on the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer, it was reported this week. They will also sign left-back Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano, having sold him in 2021.
WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? Los Blancos take on Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.