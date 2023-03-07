Real Madrid to hold Eden Hazard exit talks amid MLS transfer rumours

Real Madrid are reportedly set to hold talks with Eden Hazard regarding his future, with the Belgian said to be attracting interest from MLS.

Belgian joined Blancos in 2019

Struggled for form and fitness

Only under contract until 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2022-23 campaign has become another forgettable one for the former Chelsea winger, with just 98 minutes of La Liga action taken in. Hazard has figured in only seven games for Real this season and has seen no game time in the league since the World Cup break – with his last appearance in the Spanish top-flight coming on September 11.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Such struggles have become all too familiar for Hazard, with form and fitness proving elusive throughout his four years at Santiago Bernabeu. Fabrizio Romano claims that Real are now preparing to sever ties with a player that still has a little over 12 months left to run on his contract.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Discussions are set to be held between the Blancos and Hazard’s representatives in the next couple of weeks, with the general consensus being that a parting of ways would now be the best option for all concerned.

WHAT NEXT? Real will open themselves up to bids for Hazard either now, amid links to teams in MLS, or when the summer transfer window opens in Europe. It is unlikely that they will recoup much of the €100 million (£89m/$107m) that they invested in the Belgian back in 2019, but any fee would offer them some return on what has been a failed experiment.