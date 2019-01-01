Real Madrid defender Vallejo joins Wolves on loan

have completed the signing of centre-back Jesus Vallejo on a season-long loan deal.

The Spaniard joined Madrid from Real Zaragoza in 2015 although has struggled to establish himself in the first team, making just seven appearances in all competitions in the 2018-19 campaign.

Vallejo previously spent time on loan at Entracht Frankfurt during the 2016-17 season and will now get the chance to test himself in the Premier League with Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Introducing our first new face of the summer! #WelcomeVallejo



✍️🐺 pic.twitter.com/By2dyeF0R7 — Wolves (@Wolves) July 27, 2019

More to follow...