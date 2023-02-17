Former Real Madrid and Brazil full-back Marcelo looks set to terminate his Olympiacos contract FIVE MONTHS after signing for the Greek giants

Former Real Madrid star Marcelo is reportedly set to leave Olympiacos despite having joined the Greek side last September.

Was a legend in La Liga

Won five Champions League title

Yet to start in Super League Greece 1

WHAT HAPPENED? In the summer transfer window, the left-back saw his contract expire in Madrid and so after 16 seasons with Los Blancos he headed elsewhere. Indeed, the Brazilian signed a one-year contract with Olympiacos that included the option for an extra season.

However, it now looks as though he is set to leave with a new offer on the table.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to reports in the Greek media, Olympiacos are aware of the offer for Marcelo – which has been made by an unnamed club – and are now in contact with the player's agents as they look to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The left-back is Real Madrid's all-time most decorated player with 25 trophies to his name and so it may come as a bit of a shock to some that things haven't gone to plan in Greece.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCELO? It remains to be seen as to where exactly the left-back will end up now but at 34 years of age, he could still have a good few years to play before retirement.