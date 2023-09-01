'Ready to start!' - Erik ten Hag says Rasmus Hojlund ready to make Man Utd debut vs Arsenal and new signing Sergio Reguilon also in line for debut after training with Red Devils

Rasmus Hojlund is available to start for Manchester United against Arsenal on Sunday after recovering from a back injury, according to Erik ten Hag

Hojlund recovers from back injury

Dane ready to start at Arsenal

Reguilon also available

WHAT HAPPENED? The United manager said Hojlund will be in the squad at the Emirates Stadium and could even be in the starting line-up. The Dutchman also revealed that loan signing Sergio Reguilon has already trained with the first team after making his switch from Tottenham and will also be in the squad for the trip to London.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yes, we had a good training week tomorrow we have final training but he's responding well, he's available for Sunday," Ten Hag told a press conference on Friday. "I think he's ready to start."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund was United's biggest signing of the summer, arriving from Atalanta for £72m after the Red Devils opted against bidding for Harry Kane. However, he arrived carrying a back injury and has been unable to play his part in any matches so far.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ten Hag praised loan signing Reguilon as "very experienced". He added of the former Real Madrid, Sevilla and Atletico player: "He's played for big clubs a lot of games, La Liga, Premier League, he has a very good background. He can play intense football."

WHAT NEXT: United visit Arsenal on Sunday in their fourth Premier League game.