Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bundesliga
team-logoRB Leipzig
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
team-logoEintracht Frankfurt
Book RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Tickets
GOAL-e

Assisted by

How to get RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
RB Leipzig
Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga

RB Leipzig take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

RB Leipzig take on Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Across their all-time head-to-head matchup, RB Leipzig hold the advantage with 9 victories compared to Eintracht Frankfurt's 6 wins, alongside 8 draws. In their most recent encounter on April 18, 2026, RB Leipzig secured a 3-1 away win at Deutsche Bank Park in the Bundesliga.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt TicketsBuy Now

When is RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga kick-off?

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt kicks off at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Saturday, October 10.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 5
Red Bull Arena Leipzig

How to buy RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match, follow these standard steps through official and primary channels:

1. Official RB Leipzig Online Ticket Shop (For Home Section Seats)

  • RB Leipzig usually opens ticket sales in phases, giving first priority to official club members and season ticket holders. If seats remain available, a general public sale will open closer to the matchday. =

2. Official Eintracht Frankfurt Online Ticket Shop (For Away Section Seats)

  • If you are supporting Eintracht Frankfurt, visit the official Eintracht Frankfurt main ticket shop or mainaquila app. Away match allocations are heavily restricted and prioritized for official Eintracht Frankfurt members and official fan clubs due to high demand.

3. Secondary Ticket Market & Ticket Exchange (Resale)

  • Official RBL Ticket Exchange (Ticketbörse): If the match sells out, check the official RB Leipzig secondary market (Ticketbörse) on their ticket portal, where season ticket holders resell their individual match seats at face value.
Book RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt TicketsBuy Now

How much do RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga fixture vary depending on seat location, purchasing channel, and category tier.

Official Primary Market Prices (Face Value)

  • Standing Room / Fan Sector (Sector B): €15 to €25
  • Category 4 & 3 (Upper Tier / Behind Goals): €25 to €45
  • Category 2 & 1 (Longside / Lower & Mid Tier): €50 to €85
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: €150 to €400+

Away Fan Allocation (Eintracht Frankfurt Sector)

  • Guest Standing Tickets: ~€15 to €20
  • Guest Seating Tickets: ~€30 to €45

Secondary Ticket Market

  • Official RBL Ticket Exchange (Ticketbörse): Sold strictly at face value (€15 to €85) plus nominal administrative/processing fees.
Book RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt TicketsBuy Now

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Form

RB Leipzig have recorded two wins, no draws and three defeats across their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 loss to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Prior to that, Leipzig won 3-0 against Borussia Mönchengladbach on the opening Bundesliga matchday and put six past Eintracht Trier in the DFB-Pokal. Their two preseason defeats came against Bayern Munich and Leeds United.

Eintracht Frankfurt have taken one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five matches, scoring 21 goals but conceding 17. The most recent result was a 4-1 Bundesliga defeat to Augsburg. Frankfurt's standout result in this run was an 11-0 DFB-Pokal victory over SC St. Tönis, though that was offset by a 7-0 friendly loss to Brentford and the 3-3 draw at Union Berlin on Matchday 1.

RBL

RBL - Form

ETR
W0-6
BMG
W3-0
SVW
L3-1
COM
L4-1
HSV
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SGE

SGE - Form

BRE
L7-0
STT
W0-11
FCU
D3-3
FCA
L1-4
M05
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/15
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on 18 April 2026, when RB Leipzig beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 in a Bundesliga fixture at Frankfurt. Before that, Leipzig won 6-0 at home in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Leipzig hold a clear advantage with four wins to Frankfurt's one, having scored 14 goals to Frankfurt's six in that period.

Head to Head

RB LeipzigDrawEintracht Frankfurt
4
0
1
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
1
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
3
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
6
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
0
FT
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
4
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
1
FT
DFB-Pokal
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
3
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
0
FT
14Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored2/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
3300101+99
W
W
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
330082+69
W
W
W
3
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
321093+67
D
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
321072+57
W
D
W
5
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
320193+66
W
L
W
6
ElversbergElversbergELV
320187+16
L
W
W
7
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
311185+34
D
W
L
8
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
311163+34
L
W
D
9
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
311178-14
W
L
D
10
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
311156-14
D
W
L
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
311134-14
W
D
L
12
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
311157-24
D
L
W
13
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
310267-13
W
L
L
14
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
310268-23
L
W
L
15
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
301204-41
L
L
D
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
3012410-61
L
L
D
17
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
3003312-90
L
L
L
18
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
3003012-120
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google