Raul Jimenez confirms Man Utd approach & won't rule out future move

The Mexican striker has confirmed the Red Devils, and Juventus, were keen on signing him in the summer and insists that he remains happy at Wolves

Raul Jimenez has confirmed that made contact over signing him in the summer and has refused to rule out a move to Old Trafford in the future.

The international, who enjoyed an impressive 2019-20 campaign that saw him score 27 goals in all competitions for , was on the Red Devils' radar as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked to bolster his attack.

Indeed, United have been looking at signing Jimenez since January 2020, with Goal having reported that the Premier League side made enquiries over the availability of Jimenez and team-mate Ruben Neves.

Solskjaer's side ultimately decided to bring in Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on January 31, while they also moved for Edinson Cavani on a free transfer in the most recent transfer window.

Jimenez, meanwhile, committed his future to Wolves by penning a new three-and-a-half-year contract at the beginning of October although his latest comments suggest that he would be open to a move away from Molineux.

He told TUDN: "One day I woke up and uventus wanted me, another Manchester United and what I know is that there were approaches made. But an agreement was never reached and nothing was close. I'm very happy at Wolves."

He added: "The truth is I am very happy in Wolverhampton. It's never wrong to be in a place where you are well but they know that I am not satisfied [with my form], I always look for more.

"It (a move) did not happen this time. If it happens at some point then it will have to be what is best for me, for Wolves and the team that I join. But I am very happy at Wolves and being considered a very important player."

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are currently ninth in the Premier League table, with Jimenez having scored four league goals in eight appearances at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

The former striker, who joined Wolves in a club-record £30 million ($39m) deal in 2019, is currently on international duty with Mexico and is due to face in a friendly on Saturday evening before a clash with three days later.