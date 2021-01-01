Ramsey ruled out until after international break after Juventus midfielder suffers fresh injury blow

The Welshman will be unavailable for selection when the Italian champions take on Cagliari this weekend

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out until after the international break after suffering a fresh injury blow.

Ramsey has already missed 16 games across all competitions this season amid a series of fitness issues, and is now set to take in another spell on the sidelines which will prevent him from taking part in Wales' first set of 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures.

The 30-year-old, who moved to the Allianz Stadium from Arsenal in 2019, will sit out Juve's latest Serie A clash against Cagliari on Sunday due to a thigh issue, with the club confirming that veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is also out with a back problem.

What's been said?

An official statement on Juve's social media accounts said: "Buffon (back pain) and Ramsey (left thigh) are both out of the Cagliari vs Juventus squad."

Andrea Pirlo addressed Ramsey's struggles with injury at his pre-match press conference, lamenting the loss of a playmaker who has proven he can be a decisive figure when in peak physical condition.

"He has physical problems and is unable to get continuity to his performances because he has to stop every two or three games," said the Juve boss.

"In the past, he has had major problems that have kept him away from the pitch for months. He is precious because he knows how to make the team play well and he plays well. He has only this physical weakness that forces him to stay out every now and then."

What other games will Ramsey miss?

Ramsey's recovery will likely take at least 20 days, which means he will be unable to contribute in crucial games for both club and country over the next fortnight.

He will also be absent for Juve's next Serie A fixture at home to Benevento on March 21, which marks their final outing before the international break comes into effect.

Article continues below

Wales won't be able to call upon Ramsey for World Cup qualifiers against Belgium and the Czech Republic or a friendly encounter against Mexico.

Depending on how the ex-Arsenal star's rehabilitation goes, he could be fit to return when Juve resume their domestic campaign away at Torino on April 3.

Ramsey's record for Juve in 2020-21

Ramsey has still managed to appear in 26 games for Juve this season despite his injury woes, including 18 in Serie A and seven in the Champions League. The Welshman has only scored twice so far, but has also managed to set up a further five for his team-mates.

Further reading