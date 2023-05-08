More racism controversy in Serie A: Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic booked for response to alleged abuse as Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini calls fan taunts ‘rudeness’

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic was booked on Sunday after scoring against Atalanta and responding to alleged racist abuse from the stands.

The 2022-23 campaign has been another one clouded in controversy for Serie A, with reports of discrimination seemingly never far away.

Serbia international Vlahovic is the latest to have reportedly been subjected to taunts from narrow-minded individuals, with cries of “gypsy sh*t” being heard during Juve’s visit to Bergamo.

The 23-year-old forward looked visibly distressed at times, but found himself having the final word when crashing home a stunning goal in stoppage-time that wrapped up a 2-0 win for the Bianconeri.

Vlahovic was, however, to be cautioned for his passionate celebration, with an angry response delivered to those in the home crowd.

He is said to have told the match officials “don’t you hear them?” when seeing a yellow card flashed in his direction, but the decision stood.

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini tried to brush the supposedly racist chants under the carpet at the end of the game, as he said: “Racism must be condemned but I must point out that [Mario] Pasalic plays in Atalanta and [Josip] Ilicic, or people of the same ethnic group as Vlahovic.

“Sometimes insults are due to other things and should be taken into account. Racism is a very serious matter but sometimes we confuse it. Racism concerns everyone, even our players.

“Sometimes you have to know how to distinguish it from an insult like ‘You piece of sh*t’ or “F*ck you”. I repeat, racism would be referred to many players who are here.

“The insult is another thing and we should make this clarification. Then there is rudeness and that is yet another thing: that too should be eradicated and fought. I suffer acts of rudeness every time I go to the bench.”

Back in April, Inter striker Romelu Lukaku was subjected to racist abuse during a Coppa Italia semi-final clash with Juve in Turin.

He received a second yellow card for sticking his fingers in his ears and closing his eyes when celebrating a stoppage-time penalty, with his subsequent ban eventually overturned despite an initial appeal being rejected.