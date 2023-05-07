Rachel Daly makes history! England star joins Vivianne Miedema and Guro Reiten in exclusive Women's Super League club after stellar display for Aston Villa

- Daly involved in five goals vs Reading
- Only third player to achieve that feat in the WSL
- Others are Miedema (twice) and Reiten
WHAT HAPPENED? Daly scored a hat-trick and assisted two more goals as Villa ran out 5-0 winners away at the struggling Royals, making her just the third player in WSL history to be directly involved in five goals or more in a single game. It's a feat previously accomplished by Chelsea forward Guro Reiten and also by Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema, with the latter achieving it twice in her career.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Euro 2022 winner's treble also took her level with Manchester City's Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw at the top of the goal-scoring charts. The pair have both scored 18 times this season and will battle it out for the Golden Boot in their final two league outings.
IN ONE PHOTO:
WHAT NEXT? The Golden Boot race will come to its climax this month. Daly's final two league fixtures of the season will come against a now-safe Liverpool, who beat Man City on Sunday, and title-chasing Arsenal. Shaw, meanwhile, comes up against Manchester United and then Everton.