Rabiot PSG renewal rumours absolutely wrong, insists agent

The return of Leonardo to Paris has sparked talk of the midfielder extending his stay in the French capital but his mother issued a formal denial

Adrien Rabiot has not rejected an offer to extend his contract with , his mother and agent insists, adding that the midfielder will not renew his deal with the French giants.

Rabiot's contract expires at the end of June and he has long been linked with some of Europe's top teams.

are leading the race to sign the 24-year-old, but , and have all been named as potential destinations in recent months.

PSG, meanwhile, recently saw sporting director Antero Henrique leave the club and brought Leonardo back to the French capital to replace him.

The Brazillian's return has sparked rumours Rabiot could be set to turn back on his decision to leave by signing a new contract.

However, his representative, Veronique Rabiot, says she has not discussed the possibility with Leonardo and says there is no chance of it happening.

"I want to make a formal denial," she told RTL . "I read absolutely everything. That Adrien had an appointment with Leonardo that he did not honour. Or that I received an offer to extend his contract from Leonardo that I refused to raise the auction.

"This is absolutely wrong. There is not the slightest discussion between Leonardo and I.



"I had him on the phone once since he came back and we greeted each other with respect. He's a smart person. There was no offer and there will not be any."

Goal understands Juventus have offered Rabiot a contract worth €7 million (£6m/$8m) per season and are confident of sealing the signing of the international.

But Veronique refused to confirm that a move to Turin is on the cards and will not reveal where he is going until a deal is made official.

"You know, in football, we're very superstitious, and it'sbetter to say as little as you can until nothing is done."

Rabiot rose through the PSG academy to make 227 appearances for the first-team and has won six titles with them.

However, his ongoing contract dispute saw him limited to just 20 games in all competitions in 2018-19.