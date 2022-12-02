Quiz! Name all of Uruguay star Luis Suarez's former clubs

Luis Suarez is surely featuring at his final World Cup, but he's played for some of the biggest clubs on the planet during his storied career.

Luis Suarez and Uruguay haven't had it all their way at this World Cup and they enter today's crunch clash with Ghana knowing that only a win will do if they are to qualify.

Suarez may not start against the Black Stars, but you can be sure that the camera will be spending plenty of time on him. Not only is he the biggest name on display, his handball back in 2010 effectively prevented Ghana becoming the first African team in World Cup history to reach the semi-finals. Ouch.

The incident is one of many controversies Suarez has been embroiled in on and off the pitch, but there's no doubting his talent. The question is, can you remember all the illustrious clubs he's played for?