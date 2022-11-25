England
Quiz! Can you name these England starting XIs against the USA?
Krishan Davis
4:09 PM MYT 25/11/2022
The battle of football vs soccer resumes on Friday when England face the USA in each side's second group stage match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
There has been plenty of entertaining clashes between the two nations down the years, including one of the greatest upsets of all time back in 1950 when England were downed on their World Cup debut in Belo Horizonte.
Gareth Southgate will be hoping to avoid a similar fate on Friday...
To get you warmed up, can you name these England XIs from encounters with the USMNT down the years?
Editors' Picks
- Ronaldo's rotten return to Old Trafford: Rejoining Man Utd the worst decision of Cristiano's career
- Neymar's last chance to win the World Cup - and restore his reputation
- Where next for Cristiano Ronaldo? Chelsea, Newcastle, Sporting CP & the other clubs that could sign the former Man Utd star
- Gavi, Messi, Pele and the youngest goalscorers in World Cup history