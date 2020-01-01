AFF Championship

QUIZ: Can you name the entire Malaysia squad that played in the 1996 AFF Championship?

In the absence of actual games, why don't you test your knowledge of the Harimau Malaya squad in the first AFF Championship.

The tournament back in 1996 was the inaugural edition held in Singapore where a Malaysian side led by Wan Jamak Wan Hassan as the head coach reached the final of the tournament.

But their run were stopped by a Kiatisuk Senamuang winner in the final after a gallant run, after the two teams had already met in the group stage, with that one finishing 1-1.

Dig up your memory, clear the cowebs and see if you can name all 19 players that gave Malaysia a runner-up finish 24 years ago.

