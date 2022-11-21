Quiz! Can you name every World Cup Golden Boot winner in history?

As you might have heard, The GOAL Post is going daily during the World Cup and we'll be bringing you a different quiz with each newsletter.

We're starting off with a tough one, we have to be honest. In honour of Russia 2018 top scorer Harry Kane squaring off against Iran today, GOAL would like you to name all 30 Word Cup Golden Boot winners.

It's not going to be easy, that's why we've given you 15 whole minutes to get the job done!

If you'd like to be notified each time we post a new quiz - they'll get easier, we promise! - make sure to sign up for The GOAL Post here!