The Premier League's naughty list keeps growing, as more than 10 players have now been sent off in 2022-23

Crystal Palace went down to nine men on Boxing Day, with Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins seeing red against Fulham in a 3-0 defeat.

They've joined a list of 14 men to be sent off this season, and there will surely be many more to come in the second half of the season.

Test your knowledge below on all of the Premier League red cards in 2022-23.