He's 'a bit of a b*stard' but quiet man David Silva is still having a big say at Manchester City

Influential Spaniard shuns the spotlight but he has had a huge impact at the Etihad Stadium in his 10 years at the club

The countdown to David Silva’s departure is well underway with the midfielder set to end his 10-year stay at the club in the summer.

His exquisite touch and passing will be sorely missed by all football fans. What may be surprising to some is just how big the hole his exit will leave in the City dressing room.

Away from the pitch, the 34-year-old is quiet and introverted; always shunning the spotlight and media focus and he would prefer to go unrecognised in public if it was possible.

But in the sanctuary of the Etihad Campus, the quiet man has a big say, helping new arrivals and academy players to settle with the first team and setting high standards in training. When influential captain Vincent Kompany left the club in the summer, Pep Guardiola had a vote to select his replacement and Silva was the winner.

“I'll tell you something that he does have, and that's the respect of his fellow professionals – of his team-mates, his rivals, his managers, managers he's played against. And he has earned all of that,” Guardiola said.

In recent weeks, the City boss has paid tribute to his players for their ability to keep competing even when their Premier League title challenge has faltered against unflappable . Silva, his lieutenant in the dressing room, will always keep up the fight.

His career has not come easy to him. In the new documentary Made In Gran Canaria, his family reveals how he was in tears when he left his home on the beautiful island of Gran Canaria as a 14-year-old to move to first club . He was also devastated by the passing of a young cousin as a teenager but has fought hard for every opportunity he has been given.

That’s why he stood up to the physical test of an early loan to and why he made a huge success of life in when many insisted the Premier League would be too hard for him. It’s also why he won’t shed any tears at success or failure - insisting it’s just a game.

Silva also has a fierce loyalty and a fighting spirit which is why people follow him, even if he is shy to accept the plaudits. His old coach at Eibar, Jose Luis Mendilibar, was shocked by his tenacity and described him as a “bit of a b*stard” which Guardiola believes is the perfect description.

“That definition, that he’s a bit of a b*stard, is the perfect definition by Mendilibar,” the City boss said, “You can tell he learned his football on the street, like he’s threatening ‘There’ll only be one winner here.’ David has that in him and you don’t realise it until you get to know him.”

Silva will leave at the end of the season having collected four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups to add to his two European Championships and World Cup with . The one glaring omission from his stellar collection is a winner’s medal - the one that he admits he prays of winning.

Silva’s impact is lessening, with the Spaniard left out of the midweek trip to to rest for one of the only times in his City career. And, with the emergence of homegrown star Phil Foden as his long-term replacement, his minutes on the the pitch are likely to decrease over the final months of the season.

But when the European matches come around, Silva is expected to play a big part. No other player left at the club has the same kind of experience to cope with the big stage. It starts with the last-16 trip to , the club he rejected as a schoolboy. His statistics for goals and appearances may be down this season but team-mate Bernardo Silva insists he is as influential as ever.

Article continues below

"David might not score that many goals or make so many assists, but he brings something different to the team that maybe people don't always realise - the actions before the goals and he brings so much to the team,” the Portuguese playmaker said.

"It is a different impact he has on the game and it is huge - and maybe that’s one of the reasons he didn’t have the praise in past seasons that he perhaps should have.”

Silva already has the immense respect of everyone inside the club for the way he bravely played through the difficult early months of his son Mateo's life two years ago, when he was born prematurely. They would love nothing more than to see him lift the Champions League trophy as his final act in a City shirt.