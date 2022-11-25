Qatar vs Senegal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the Qatar against Senegal World Cup opener in the United Kingdom, Unites States, India and more.

Qatar will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they host Senegal in the FIFA World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium on Friday.

After a lacklustre show against Ecuador in the opening game, Felix Sanchez Bas will hope that his side will at least put up some resistance against the AFCON champions. With that loss, they also became the first host nation in World Cup history to lose their opening fixture. They were outplayed in every department and the reigning Asian champions did not even have a shot on target.

Meanwhile, Senegal also have a lot of catching up to do after going down against the Netherlands in their opener. Edouard Mendy had a bad day at the office which allowed the Dutch to race away with a 2-0 win. It was evident that they were missing their talisman Sadio Mane and Aliou Cisse would hope that Ismaila Sarr will start producing the goods.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV and online in the United States, Africa, the United Kingdom and India.

Qatar vs Senegal: Date & kick-off time

Game: Qatar vs Senegal Date: November 25, 2022 Kick-off: 1:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am ET/ 3:00 CAT / 6:30 pm IST Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar Streaming: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Qatar vs Senegal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Fans in the U.S. can also watch the match on Peacock, the Fox Sports Network, and Telemundo.

In the United Kingdom (UK) the match will be broadcast on BBC One and live streamed on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Web.

In India, the Sports - 18 network has acquired the rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup.

Country TV Channel Live Stream U.S. Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. fuboTV, Foxsports.com, UFORIA App, Peacock, Fox Sports App. UK BBC One BBC iPLayer, BBC Sport Web. India Sports -18 1 SD/HD, MTV HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Qatar squad & team news

Qatar have no injury concerns going into this game. However, Sanchez might opt to change a couple of names from the XI that started against Ecuador.

To that end, goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb may make way for Meshaal Barsham. It is also worth noting that Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Al Sheeb and Karim Boudiaf are just a caution away from suspension.

Qatar predicted XI: Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Khoukhi, Salman, A Hassan, Ahmed; Al Haydos, Boudiaf, Hatem; Ali, Afif

Position Players Goalkeepers Al Sheeb, Hassan, Barsham Defenders Ro-Ro, Hassan, Salman, Kheder, Ahmed, Al-Rawi, Khoukhi, Mohammad, Gaber. Midfielders Waad, Hatem, Assadalla, Boudiaf, Al-Hajri, Madibo, Tarek. Forwards Muntari, Al-Haydos, Afif, Muneer, Ali, Al-Hadhrami.

Senegal squad and team news

Abdou Diallo has started to train with his team-mates and is expected to start on Friday. However, Cheikhou Kouyate is still injured and will miss out.

Despite his struggles in game one Mendy is unlikely to be dropped although QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng would be the replacement if Aliou Cisse does decide to change.

Senegal predicted XI: Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Cisse, Diallo; I Gueye, N Mendy; Ndiaye, I Sarr, Diatta, Dia