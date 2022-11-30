Qatar set unfortunate World Cup record following another defeat to Netherlands
- Defeated in all three group games
- Conceded more goals than any other host nation
- First host country since South Africa (2010) to not make it out of groups
WHAT HAPPENED? Qatar have become the first host nation to not record a point at a World Cup finals. Defeats against Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands on the final day leaves Qatar bottom of Group A having conceded seven goals - the outright most ever by a host nation in the same group round in the tournament.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it was widely expected that Qatar would finish bottom of the group, not many people would have said they would have done so without getting a point on the board. Ranked 50th in the world, a place above Saudi Arabia who have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages due to the win over Argentina, it seems the World Cup was a level above the players.
WHAT NEXT FOR QATAR? The Qatar team will likely have inspired those around the region to become footballers, hoping one day to represent their country at a World Cup.
