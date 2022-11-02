Qarabag vs Freiburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's the last round of group stage fixtures - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League group stages come to a close this week, as Qarabag welcome Freiburg to face them at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in a Group G encounter.

The Bundesliga outfit are through to the next round with an unbeaten record, and will dodge the play-off pathway into the last-16 thanks to their form - but their hosts still have plenty to play for in this group finale.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Qarabag vs Freiburg date & kick-off time

Game: Qarabag vs Freiburg Date: November 3, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm GMT / 1:45pm ET / 11:15pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

Qarabag squad & team news

Second in Group G ahead of Nantes thanks to a superior goal difference, Qarabag will know that they are arguably still the outsiders to make the knockouts heading into this game.

They will likely have to take a result off them to progress. As long as they better the French outfit elsewhere, they are through - otherwise, it is the Europa Conference League for them.

Position Players Goalkeepers Magomedaliyev, Gugeshashvili, Ramazanov Defenders Mammadov, Medvedev, Mustafazade, Bayramov, Vešović, Huseynov, Jafarguliyev, Huseynov, Medina Midfielders Garayev, Romão, Almeida, Janković, Zoubir, Andrade, Ibrahimli, Ozobić, Borges, Akhundzade Forwards Kwabena, Gurbanli, Sheydayev

Freiburg squad and team news

It's been a very enjoyable European campaign for Freiburg so far, joining Union Berlin among the Bundesliga sides bossing it in this secondary club competition.

They'll hope they can sign off without defeat, to really put them on the front for a deep drive through the continent over the next half-season.