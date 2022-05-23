Putellas makes ‘we owe you one’ promise to Barcelona fans after Women’s Champions League final heartbreak

Alexia Putellas has promised to secure another UEFA Women’s Champions League crown for Barcelona Femeni, with the Blaugranes captain telling the fan base “we owe you one” following a heartbreaking defeat to Lyon in the 2022 final.

A memorable campaign for the Catalan giants has seen them send records tumbling, with a Primera Division title secured without dropping a point while history was made when packing out Camp Nou for European encounters.

However they suffered a rare setback in continental competition when lining up against fellow heavyweights from France, with Putellas still coming to terms with an agonising 3-1 defeat in Turin.

What has Putellas said to Barcelona Femeni supporters?

Posting on Instagram the day after more major silverware slipped through Barcelona’s grasp, Putellas said: “Today is a day that is hard to get up with energy to assimilate everything that happened.

“It’s complicated and hard, very hard; but at the same time I am fully confident that we will have another chance again.

“We weren’t okay at the time we needed to be the most. We know this and we will analyse, work and improve with the utmost humility, as is necessary after each match.

“With the falls and defeats we have become stronger and what happened will help us continue to write our history.

“The most painful thing of all is not being able to give you great joy after the efforts you have made to accompany us to Turin and all the support you have given us all season. We owe you one.

“I am very proud to be part of this team. Being from Barca is the best thing there is.”

Can Barcelona Femeni win another trophy this season?

Having already captured a domestic crown and the Supercopa de Espana this season, Barcelona were hoping to complete a clean sweep in 2021-22.

That is no longer possible after coming unstuck against Lyon, but bids for silverware are not over yet.

Barca face arch-rivals Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Copa de la Reina on Wednesday, with it still possible to end the season on another trophy-winning high.

