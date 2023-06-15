Puskas Arena: How to get there, what to do in Budapest & guide to Hungary's national stadium

Soccer Cities 23 brings you everything you need to know about Budapest's Puskas Arena

Heading off to Budapest for a match soon or perhaps you're planning a sneaky city break? The Hungarian capital is now home to one of the most impressive football stadiums in the world and it is a must-see, whether you're a seasoned stadium-hopper or an admirer of modern sporting architecture who loves to travel.

Looming large on the city's skyline, the mammoth ground that takes its name from one of the city's most famous sons is centrally located and visitors can easily fit in a trip among the multitude of things to do while staying there.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Puskas Arena, as well as giving you a guide to Budapest itself - including where to stay, how to get there and more.

This article contains affiliate links. When you buy through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Puskas Arena: Capacity, location & guide

Stadium: Puskas Arena Capacity: 67,215 Year built: 2019 Tenant(s): Hungary national team

The Puskas Arena in Budapest is the biggest multi-use stadium in Hungary, with a seating capacity of 67,215. It was built between 2017 and 2019 on the site of the former Ferenc Puskas Stadium and it is the official home of the Hungary national team.

A UEFA four-star venue, the Puskas Arena has already hosted a number of major football events since its grand opening, including four games at Euro 2020, the 2020 UEFA Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla, and, most recently the 2023 Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma.

Getty

It has also hosted major musical acts, including the American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

As the name suggests, the Puskas Arena is named after Ferenc Puskas, who is arguably Budapests most famous and revered football son. A star member of the Magical Magyars team of the 1950s, Puskas became an international phenomenon when he joined Real Madrid, helping Los Blancos to three European Cups.

How to get to the Puskas Arena

Visitors to Budapest who wish to go to the Puskas Arena as generally advise to use public transport.

You can get to the Puskas Arena by taking the Budapest Metro M2 line.

The city also has a reliable tram network and the Puskas Arena is served by tram lines 1 and 1A.

Which teams play at the Puskas Arena?

The Hungary national team is the main tenant of the Puskas Arena and has played all key international matches at the ground since 2019.

Ferencvaros used the stadium as a temporary home during the 2020-21 Champions League group stage. Their usual home games are played at the Groupama Arena, which is a 10-minute drive away (one hour if you are walking).

As the biggest stadium in the country, the Puskas Arena is also used for the showpiece event in Hungarian football: the Magyar Kupa final.

Things to do in Budapest

Getty

Visit the Hungarian Parliament Building

Heroes' Square

Danube river cruise

St Stephen's Basilica

Buda Castle

Thermal baths

If you've had your fill of football at the Puskas Arena, there is no shortage of cultural and social activities to enjoy in Budapest. A great way to see the city is through a river cruise on the Danube and there are lots of sights to see, including some of the islands dotted along the way.

Of course, a tour of the breathtaking Hungarian Parliament Building is high on the to-do list of most tourists visiting Budapest, while Heroes' Square is home to a number of impressive statues.

The city is famous for its thermal baths, owing to its Roman and Turkish influences, and the Rudas Baths date back to 1550, during the Ottoman era.

Why not climb Gellert Hill and check out Buda Castle, or simply join one of the many walking tours or a trip to the City Park. A walking tour of Budapest will certainly work up an appetite and when it does, be sure to refresh yourself with locally roasted coffee and try some of the famous local ghoulash or paprikash to refuel.

Check out Expedia's handy guide of the best things to do and places to visit in Budapest.

Where to stay in Budapest - hotels & accommodation

Budapest boasts a fine array of accommodation, from comfortable hotels to cosy apartment options in the centre of the city. You can browse places to stay in Budapest with the interactive map above.

Flights to Budapest

Budapest is served by the Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD) - named in honour of the accomplished musical composer Franz Liszt. The airport is still known colloquially by many as Ferihegy - its previous name.

The airport isn't too far away from Budapest city centre - around 16km, meaning it is a 25 minute drive if you take a taxi, or around 40 minutes on public transport.

You can find flights to Budapest above.

More from Soccer Cities 23