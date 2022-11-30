News Matches
'Pulisic put EVERYTHING on the line!' - USMNT fans thank injured Captain America for heroic World Cup effort vs Iran

Gill Clark
4:37 AM MYT 30/11/2022
USMNT star Christian Pulisic took a heavy knock as he opened the scoring for the Stars and Stripes against Iran at the World Cup and was forced off.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic was on target to make it 1-0 to the USMNT in Tuesday's vital World Cup clash with Iran in Qatar. The Chelsea forward bravely converted Sergino Dest's cross but was clattered in the process and required treatment before eventually being forced off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic did carry on initially but was then forced off at half-time because of the injury. The USMNT confirmed the 24-year-old has suffered an abdominal problem and will be hoping it's not a serious problem that will force him onto the sidelines.

THE VERDICT: Pulisic's efforts went down well with supporters who were left impressed by his commitment to the cause.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? Victory for the USMNT will guarantee a spot in the last 16 of the World Cup and Pulisic will be hoping to return in time for his team's next game in Qatar.

