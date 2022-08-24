PSV vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will finalise its lineup this week as the last batch of qualifying play-offs take place, with PSV Eindhoven set to host Rangers at Philips Stadion in a second-leg encounter.
Having held out for a 2-2 draw in Glasgow, the Dutch heavyweights are favourites to progress with a home tie now all that stands between them and the group stage of the European top flight competition.
Unlike their counterparts, Rangers have not enjoyed a respite in-between their two legs, with a frustrating 2-2 draw against Hibernian leaving them with a trip to the continent in less than ideal form.
The losers will drop down into the Europa League.
So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
PSV vs Rangers date & kick-off time
Game:
PSV vs Rangers
Date:
August 24, 2022
Kick-off:
8pm BST / 3pm ET
How to watch PSV vs Rangers on TV & live stream online
For viewers in UK, the tie between PSV and Rangers can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player.
In the US, Paramount+ is showing the Champions League games live throughout the 2022-23 season.
See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
BT Sport 1
BT Player
U.S.
Paramount+
Paramount+
PSV squad and team news
PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is most likely to name the same XI from the first leg, with Manchester United target Cody Gakpo forming a forward trident with Luuk de Jong and Ismael Saibari.
Noni Madueke, Carlos Vinicius, Mauro Junior and Olivier Boscagli are doubtful on account of injuries, while Yorbe Vertessen has been ill.
On-loan from Everton, Jarrd Banthwaite may start on the bench once again, as the club was granted a leave from Eredivisie action by the Dutch FA.
PSV possible XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Veerman, Gutierrez; Saibari, De Jong, Gakpo
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Benitez, Drommel, Waterman, Peersman, Bodak, Schiks
Defenders
Hoever, Teze, Obispo, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Luckassen, Mwene, Max, Arts, Oppegård, Van De Blaak, Dams, Giebels, Vos, Kreekels, Leysen, Jensen, Seelt, Comenencia
Midfielders
Sangaré, Van Ginkel, Madueke, Gutiérrez, Til, Veerman, Bakayoko, Saibari, Sávio, Ledezma, El Allachi, Doudah, Colyn, Jimenez, Simons, Nassoh, Tielemans, Babadi
Forwards
Simons, De Jong, Gakpo, Vinícius, Vertessen, Fofana, Gonzaga, Antonisse, Bougafer, Houben
Rangers squad and team news
Giovanni van Bronckhorst was already prepared to be without long-time absentees Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi due to injuries, with Tom Lawrence also a doubt after the forward twisted his ankle.
It could hence be Malik Tillman replacing Lawrence alongside Colak and Ryan Kent upfront, while the interest expressed by Nice in Glen Kamara may cost the midfielder his place in the XI at least while John Lundstram, Steven Davis and Ryan Jack pack that area.
Rangers possible XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Jack; Tillman, Colak, Kent
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
McGregor, McCrorie, McLaughlin, Budinauckas, Pazikas, Kane
Defenders
Tavernier, Yılmaz, Goldson, Souttar, Davies, Barišić, King, Devine, Mackinnon, Ewen, Harkness, Newton, Webster, Hutton
Midfielders
Lundstram, Jack, Davis, Kent, Kamara, Sands, Sakala, Arfield, Ritchie-Hosler, Fraser, Lowry, Allan, McInally, Strachan, Robertson
Forwards
Čolak, Lawrence, Matondo, Morelos, Wright, McCausland, Lyall, Graham, Ure, Tillman, McKay, Pasnik