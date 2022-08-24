PSV vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch the Champions League play-off showdown between PSV and Rangers from Philips Stadion on TV in the United Kingdom and United States

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will finalise its lineup this week as the last batch of qualifying play-offs take place, with PSV Eindhoven set to host Rangers at Philips Stadion in a second-leg encounter.

Having held out for a 2-2 draw in Glasgow, the Dutch heavyweights are favourites to progress with a home tie now all that stands between them and the group stage of the European top flight competition.

Unlike their counterparts, Rangers have not enjoyed a respite in-between their two legs, with a frustrating 2-2 draw against Hibernian leaving them with a trip to the continent in less than ideal form.

The losers will drop down into the Europa League.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

PSV vs Rangers date & kick-off time

Game: PSV vs Rangers Date: August 24, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

How to watch PSV vs Rangers on TV & live stream online

For viewers in UK, the tie between PSV and Rangers can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In the US, Paramount+ is showing the Champions League games live throughout the 2022-23 season.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Player U.S. Paramount+ Paramount+

PSV squad and team news

PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is most likely to name the same XI from the first leg, with Manchester United target Cody Gakpo forming a forward trident with Luuk de Jong and Ismael Saibari.

Noni Madueke, Carlos Vinicius, Mauro Junior and Olivier Boscagli are doubtful on account of injuries, while Yorbe Vertessen has been ill.

On-loan from Everton, Jarrd Banthwaite may start on the bench once again, as the club was granted a leave from Eredivisie action by the Dutch FA.

PSV possible XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Veerman, Gutierrez; Saibari, De Jong, Gakpo

Position Players Goalkeepers Benitez, Drommel, Waterman, Peersman, Bodak, Schiks Defenders Hoever, Teze, Obispo, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Luckassen, Mwene, Max, Arts, Oppegård, Van De Blaak, Dams, Giebels, Vos, Kreekels, Leysen, Jensen, Seelt, Comenencia Midfielders Sangaré, Van Ginkel, Madueke, Gutiérrez, Til, Veerman, Bakayoko, Saibari, Sávio, Ledezma, El Allachi, Doudah, Colyn, Jimenez, Simons, Nassoh, Tielemans, Babadi Forwards Simons, De Jong, Gakpo, Vinícius, Vertessen, Fofana, Gonzaga, Antonisse, Bougafer, Houben

Rangers squad and team news

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was already prepared to be without long-time absentees Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi due to injuries, with Tom Lawrence also a doubt after the forward twisted his ankle.

It could hence be Malik Tillman replacing Lawrence alongside Colak and Ryan Kent upfront, while the interest expressed by Nice in Glen Kamara may cost the midfielder his place in the XI at least while John Lundstram, Steven Davis and Ryan Jack pack that area.

Rangers possible XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Jack; Tillman, Colak, Kent