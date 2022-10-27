PSV vs Arsenal: Lineups and LIVE updates

Arsenal have won all their games in the group stage so far, and a point tonight will guarantee them top spot in Group A.

A red-hot Arsenal will look to make it five wins out of five in the Europa League when they take on PSV in a Group A encounter.

Arsenal dropped points in the league against Southampton, which brought an end to their eight-match winning streak. Arteta will want his players to get back to winning ways and keep the momentum going.

When the two teams met earlier in the group stage, it was a tightly-contested game which was won by the Gunners, thanks to a 70th-minute winner by Granit Xhaka.

PSV stand in second place in the group with 7 points from 4 games. They are likely to go through to the next round along with Arsenal even if they lose tonight, but would still want to exact revenge from the Gunners for the earlier loss and seal their place in the Round of 32.

PSV vs Arsenal probable lineups

PSV XI (4-3-3): Benítez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangaré, Veerman, Gutiérrez; Simons, Til, Gakpo

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Vieira, Jesus; Nketiah

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Arsenal's next two Premier League fixtures are against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium (Sunday, 30th October) and Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge (Sunday, 6th November).

For their final UEFA Europa League fixture, the Gunners will face FC Zurich at home on Thursday, 3rd November.