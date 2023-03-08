PSV fan given three-month prison sentence for shocking attack on Sevilla keeper Marko Dmitrovic in Europa League tie

A PSV fan has been given a three-month prison sentence for attacking Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic in a Europa League fixture.

A PSV Eindhoven fan has been given a three-month prison sentence, one month of which is 'conditional' after invading the pitch and attacking Dmitrovic in a Europa League fixture.

The 20-year-old supporter made his way onto the pitch late in the game on February 23 and punched the goalkeeper in the face.

Thankfully, Dmitrovic was not injured and wrestled the pitch invader to the ground after he was assaulted, before stewards ejected him.

The invader already had a stadium ban in place via the Dutch Football Association (KNVB), but accessed the Phillips Stadium on the night using a ticket bought by a friend.

PSV's director of football Marcel Brands has condemned the attack and insisted the club will work with supporter's groups to ensure stadium bans are better enforced. The club remain subjected to a disciplinary case by UEFA as a result of the incident.

A statement from the East Brabant District Court reads: "The suspect not only violated a stadium and area ban, he also went onto the field in a drunken state to assault a soccer player.

"This is completely disrespectful to the victim, the soccer clubs and all true supporters of PSV. In addition, the suspect was convicted twice in 2021 for soccer-related offenses."

PSV won the second leg of the Europa League knockout play-off tie 2-0, but Sevilla progressed to the last-16 3-2 on aggregate.