PSG at war?! Neymar slams team-mates and rows with sporting director after disastrous Monaco loss

Neymar slammed team-mates Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike and argued with sporting director Luis Campos after his team's loss to Monaco.

Neymar slammed teammates

Got involved in an argument with Campos

PSG lost 3-1 to Monaco

WHAT HAPPENED? After crashing out of the Coupe de la Ligue round of 16 losing to Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain once again succumbed to a frustrating 3-1 loss against Monaco in Ligue 1.

During the match, a frustrated Neymar reportedly slammed team-mates Vitinha and Ekitike for not passing the ball into the correct areas and for poor decision-making in front of the goal. He, along with his compatriot Marquinhos, also got involved in an argument with the club's sporting advisor Campos after the match. Campos apparently reprimanded the team for their poor attitude on the pitch which did not go down well with the two senior players of the squad, according to L’Equipe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG suffered their third league defeat of the season which meant that their lead at the top of the table has been reduced to five points.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi were absent from the starting lineup due to thigh and hamstring injuries respectively. While Messi is likely to return ahead of the club's Champions League fixture, Mbappe has been ruled out of the tie.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Christophe Galtier's side will be next seen in action at a Champions League round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.