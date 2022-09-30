PSG vs Nice: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream PSG against Nice on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table in Ligue 1 with a win against Nice on Saturday. The defending champions head into this fixture with only a two-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Marseille.

Nice are struggling in the bottom half of the league standings, having managed to win just two league games so far this season. They are set to take on a monumental challenge, with PSG registering impressive performances in recent matches and the trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in good form.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

PSG vs Nice date & kick-off time

Game: PSG vs Nice Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3.00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 2) Venue: Parc des Princes Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

Where to watch PSG vs Nice on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on BT Sport 2 and you can be streamed in the BT Sport app.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport app/website U.S. beIN SPORTS fuboTV India Sports 18 -1 HD Voot Select

PSG squad and team news

For PSG boss Christophe Galtier, midfielder Marco Verratti is not only suspended but also yet to recover from the injury he picked up in the game against Lyon.

Presnel Kimpembe and Renato Sanches continue to remain sideline for the French champions but the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Position Players Goalkeepers Rico, Navas, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, R. Sanches Forwards Mbappe, Neymar, Sarabia, Messi, Ekitike

Nice team news and squad

Jean-Clair Todibo will miss Nice's big clash against PSG due to his suspension.

They may be good news in the Nice camp on matchday as Aaron Ramsey, who was recovering from an injury, could be fit for a return to the starting lineup.