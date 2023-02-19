PSG vs Lille: Lineups & LIVE updates

Will PSG be able to end their barren run as they take on fifth-placed Lille?

PSG find themselves in a rut after the World Cup, and the loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League would've done no favours to group morale. The match against Lille could prove to be crucial for setting the tone for the rest of the campaign.

With three continuous defeats in all competitions, Christophe Galtier and his squad find themselves under a lot of pressure to turn things around. The return of ace Kylian Mbappé would be a major boost for the team, and in Lille, they face an opponent who they're unbeaten against in their last three meetings. There is no better game to turn the odds in their favour for Les Parisiens.

However, Lille will be confident of their chances of getting a result out of this fixture. While their form isn't too great, they have won more than their opponents in the last five games. Moreover with PSG's inability to keep a clean sheet, and striker Jonathan David's impeccable form, they might add another chink in the host's armour.

PSG vs Lille predicted lineups

PSG XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Pembele, Ramos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar

Lille XI (4-2-3-1):Chevalier; Diakite, Fonte, Djalo, Gudmundsson; Andre, Angel Gomes; Zhegrova, Cabella, Bamba; David

PSG vs Lille LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming games

PSG travel to 2nd-placed Marseille on 25 February in what will be a crucial game for the title race. Afterwards, they host Nantes on 4 March, before travelling to Bayern Munich for a must-win second-leg tie on 9 March.